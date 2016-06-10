The Expert Guide To Researching Job Interviewers Before Meeting Them

When I was little, I obsessed over fictional detectives and secret agents. The thought of building dossiers to uncover the truth about people always got my heart pumping. Although I didn’t end up employed as an undercover spy, I did end up as a creative director at a Manhattan ad agency. In that role, I spent a good chunk of my time researching what people do, how they think, and what drives them to make decisions.

Sadly, due to corporate restructuring, I was let go from that job—meaning my daily detecting needs could only be fulfilled by Law and Order marathons.

After getting laid off, I did the appropriate amount of slacking off, then being pissed off, and, eventually, getting off my butt to try and find a new gig. By day six of unemployment, I finally had an updated portfolio and a few interviews lined up. The next step was to shake off the funk and prove to these leads that I had what they needed.

Before going to any interview, I wanted to learn all about the company’s history, dig into details about the people I was going to meet, and gather any noteworthy industry news. As I started this preparation process, I got re-energized. This was another opportunity to fulfill my super spy fantasies!

Luckily, I discovered that learning about the people who want to meet you and the companies they’re with isn’t all that rough.

In addition to the company’s website (the media room is always a good resource), I’d dig into the employer and hiring manager’s social networking profiles (you can learn a lot about someone from their public Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter posts). I’d also search to see if the company officers or my interviewer had published any op-ed pieces so I could get a feel for their personalities and pet peeves. And, last but not least, I’d read through all the bitter ex-employee reviews so I could compare what these people and companies said about themselves to what people said about them.

Armed with all this information, I could go into an interview with confidence. I wouldn’t have to sit there slack-jawed if someone asked me what I thought about a recent acquisition. I could talk about it intelligently. This detective work also empowered me to formulate answers to the “We’re struggling with (our culture, high churn, etc.) right now. What would you do to fix it?” question in advance of the interview. Sometimes I’d even prepare documents with potential solutions that I could whip out to impress the hell out of the interviewer.