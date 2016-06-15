How To Be Someone People Really Want To Mentor

There are plenty of tips on getting the most from your mentors, but what are they getting from you? Are you someone people actually want to advise?

Deidre Paknad, the CEO of Workboard—a goal management and performance automation app—has seen both sides of the mentor-mentee relationship. “I had really terrific mentors early in my career that made a huge impact on what I was capable of and what I believed I was capable of,” she says.

Now Paknad is the one offering advice to newbies. She says that people both inside and out of her company have asked for her guidance, and she’s happy to help—as long as the relationship feels like a good use of her energy. “I don’t have a lot of spare time,” she adds, “and I can have coffee with my friends.”

Here, Paknad and others reveal what turns a mentee from extraneous coffee date into valued protégé.

Before you even identify a possible mentor, think about what you’re hoping to get from the relationship. What skills are you looking to build right now? Is there an aspect of your field you’d like to better understand? Paknad says that hashing out your goals first will point you toward the right mentor—and ensure that the sessions are worthwhile for both of you. “When I’m mentoring someone, I need to see where I can add value,” she adds.

Lois Zachary, president of Leadership Development Services and director of its Center for Mentoring Excellence, says it’s important to create a set of agreements early in the relationship—and it’s up to mentees to establish them. Topics may include confidentiality safeguards, how you’ll handle obstacles, or a promise that whoever cancels a meeting is in charge of rescheduling it. The rules can even be as simple as beginning and ending each meeting on time.

The type of person you want as a mentor is usually in high demand elsewhere, too. Remember that your mentor is busy and her time is valuable. Paknad suggests setting an agenda for each session—just one or two topics—and emailing it to your mentor the day before you meet. She says you should also leave each session with something you’re going to try or practice. “If you come in and leave with an agenda, a mentor will feel like they’ve constructively contributed,” Paknad adds.