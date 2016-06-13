Apple Music’s First Year: What Works, What Needs To Be Retuned

Even before Apple carted Drake out on stage to help announce its new music streaming service last June, the company’s move was already seen as a big deal. And of course it was: Not only does Apple have a tendency to help reshape the markets it barges into, but this is music: The very industry Apple famously helped salvage from the smoldering ruins of Napster’s heyday by launching iTunes and the iPod.

With Apple Music—an all-you-can-stream service rebuilt from the guts of its $3.2 billion Beats Music acquisition—Apple would help mark another symbolic milestone for the music industry: With iTunes-style music download sales on the decline (never having fully filled in the crater left by a once-booming market for CDs), streaming was clearly going to be the future of how people listen to music and—as the colorful charts in music industry reports increasingly illustrate—how recorded music will make money (how much and for whom, of course, remain open, contentious questions). Music had already been heading in this direction for years—academics predicted today’s music-as-a-monthly-utility model in 2005, three years before Spotify arrived in Sweden (and two years before the iPhone was released). And even though these subscription-based services have since proliferated like crazy—Rhapsody, Rdio, Deezer, Google Play Music, and Tidal, to name a few—Apple’s admittedly very late arrival to the party seemed to mean that this whole streaming thing was now for real. Streaming music may not be an Apple innovation, but the company’s shift in focus removed any remaining doubt about how most people will access music in the future. So, how’s it going for Apple Music? So far, just fine—Even if Apple still has plenty of work to do. Despite a few imperfections, Apple Music has successfully lodged itself into the streaming music market, quickly established itself as a legitimate player and, it seems, sent some of its competitors into meeting rooms to plan preemptive strikes. In April, Apple Music topped 13 million paying subscribers. It’s a fraction of Spotify’s 40 million paid listeners, but still an impressive tally for such a short time frame. And while Apple has a certain built-in, automatic advantage in terms of reach and marketing muscle, 13 million people wouldn’t pay for something if it wasn’t pretty decent, especially when there are so many other music services offering different flavors of the same exact concept. Indeed, that was one of the risks of launching Apple Music in the first place: Whatever design polish and bonus features you might add, you’re still introducing a product whose core functionality—on-demand, online access to tens of millions of songs—has been widely available for years. What Makes Apple Music Different? To set itself apart, Apple has primarily relied on two key factors: First, its natural reach on many millions of devices all over the planet. Second, as a product, it takes an approach to music curation and discovery that no other service has. Instead of teaching machines how to be DJs, Apple went old-school, employing a small army of smart, experienced human beings to hand-build playlists that cater to both casual listeners and music-obsessed snobs: The fact that Apple is paying people to build thousands of playlists with titles as specific as “Songs About Kurt Cobain” and “Reggae Songs By R&B Singers” is kind of insane. Some playlists offer a high-level (but still thoughtfully crafted) introduction to an artist, while other burrow into the weeds of their lesser-known deep cuts. If there’s a meaningful, hyper-specific way to group songs together, Apple’s curators have likely tried it. And they apparently know exactly what they’re doing. The other pillar of Apple’s music curation is Beats One, a globally available radio station featuring deejays like former BBC host Zane Lowe, celebrities like Elton John, and a roster of hip media partners like Vice and Pitchfork. As with their playlists, Apple’s approach to radio forgoes algorithms in favor of actual people with voices, subjective tastes, and personalities. It’s a decidedly 1950s approach for a Silicon Valley behemoth to take in 2016. You might argue that this throwback format is the result of Apple being behind in things like data science and artificial intelligence (they make their billions mostly from hardware, after all), but the approach also happens to work very well. The exact listenership numbers aren’t known, but tacking so many recognizable names alongside the Beats One brand—and partnering with outlets to which the cool kids already flock—has helped inject Apple into the cultural conversation around new music very quickly.

