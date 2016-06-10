Nike Switches Ronaldo, Sprint Switches A Spokesman: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Cristiano Ronaldo is a polarizing figure in sports. Sure, the man’s skills are undeniable, but as a global superstar, his personality and image often leave fans divided. Perhaps the biggest testament to the power of a great Nike ad is its ability to make even the biggest Ronaldo-hater almost forget the face exercising . Almost. Onward!

What: Nike looks forward to the Euro 2016 tournament by seeing what happens when world soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo switches bodies (and skills) with an English youngster.

Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why We Care: It’s Freaky Friday for European football. In fact, not since Dudley Moore and Kirk Cameron has there been a better body-swap story involving two dudes of different ages. Not only is this a worthy follow-up to two of Nike most successful soccer ads, 2010’s “Write the Future” and 2014’s “Winner Stays,” it may just be the best one yet.

What: A 360-degree clip of the Hamilton cast performing part of the song “Wait For It” to promote the 2016 Tony Awards.

Who: CBS