Nike Switches Ronaldo, Sprint Switches A Spokesman: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Cristiano Ronaldo is a polarizing figure in sports. Sure, the man’s skills are undeniable, but as a global superstar, his personality and image often leave fans divided. Perhaps the biggest testament to the power of a great Nike ad is its ability to make even the biggest Ronaldo-hater almost forget the face exercising. Almost. Onward!
Nike “The Switch”
What: Nike looks forward to the Euro 2016 tournament by seeing what happens when world soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo switches bodies (and skills) with an English youngster.
Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Why We Care: It’s Freaky Friday for European football. In fact, not since Dudley Moore and Kirk Cameron has there been a better body-swap story involving two dudes of different ages. Not only is this a worthy follow-up to two of Nike most successful soccer ads, 2010’s “Write the Future” and 2014’s “Winner Stays,” it may just be the best one yet.
CBS “2016 Tony Awards”
What: A 360-degree clip of the Hamilton cast performing part of the song “Wait For It” to promote the 2016 Tony Awards.
Who: CBS
Why We Care: Because, Hamilton, you guys. HAMILTON.
Heineken “The Cliche”
What: A sporty Brazilian beer commercial with a delightful twist.
Who: Heineken, Publicis
Why We Care: Beer ads are often pegged with the reputation of being a bastion of sexist cliches. Dudes love beer. Women love girly things. Even Heineken itself has used such tired devices. But here the script is flipped in a fun, unexpected way that shows beer brands really don’t need the crutch of gender cliches.
Sprint “Paul Switched”
What: Sprint convinced Paul Marcarelli–who was Verizon’s “Can you hear me now?” spokesperson for about a decade–to switch teams.
Who: Sprint, Deutsch
Why We Care: As the mobile market has become saturated, it is a street fight among brands scrapping for every customer. Forget subtle nods to competitors, brands such as T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon call each other out regularly. Here, Sprint swings for the fences by poaching longtime Verizon pitchman Paul Marcarelli to become the ultimate new customer.
Gillette “This Father’s Day, Go Ask Dad”
What: Gillette takes a page from the Dove Guide To Feelsvertising and asks dudes to consider going to their fathers for advice instead of the Internet.
Who: Gillette, Grey New York
Why We Care: A unique take on the role of male role models and fathers in modern society, told through the lens of a product that ties directly to a ritual (shaving) traditionally passed on from fathers to sons.