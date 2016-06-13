5 Flat-Pack Furniture Companies That Are Cooler Than IKEA

While companies like ABC Home and Design Within Reach tout the idea of bringing high design to the masses, their items are still out of reach for most of us. That’s especially true for frequent movers, for whom it’s hard to justify shelling out big money for furniture that might get left behind.

The obvious solution? The increasingly popular flat-pack furniture model. It’s generally affordable, you can buy it immediately, assemble and dissemble it at will, and you can furniture shop without leaving your couch (or floor, as the case may be). IKEA led the way, we’ll give it that. But other companies have taken flat-pack furniture and made it better: sturdier, sleeker, customizable, and able to survive multiple moves. Lately, these new flat-pack purveyors been coming out of the woodwork. Here are our top five.

Hem

Hem, the furniture spin-off of the late e-commerce site Fab, sits right between mass-market flat-pack furniture and pricey high design. Hem’s pieces feature sleek, Scandinavian-influenced design (after being acquired in February, the company is now based in Sweden), and many items can be customized online. Price-wise, it’s a far cry from IKEA–sofas top out at about $1,800; coffee tables are around $315–but it’s still a steal compared to DWR, where sofas start at around $3,000.

Tylko

When it comes to customized online furniture, Tylko takes the cake. Launched last year and backed by startup champ Yves Behar, the Polish furniture company has its own app that allows consumers to tweak the designs of a basic selection of products. Using your smartphone camera, you can test out what the design looks like in your home, all while seeing in real time how the changes affect the price. The selection is limited–all furniture is wooden, and the offerings are basically tables and shelves–but you’ll have a hand in the creation.