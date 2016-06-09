Cristiano Ronaldo Has An Epic Out Of Body Experience For Nike

WHO: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

WHY WE CARE: Do you recall that time in 2003 when Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan switched bodies and brains? Or maybe 30 years ago when Dudley Moore and Kirk Cameron had a similar experience? Or perhaps the one that really sticks out is the swap between Judge Reinhold and Fred Savage. Point is, the ol’ body swap has been a plot device since the dawn of time (or at least the ’80s), and now Nike has thankfully brought it back.

Directed by Ringan Ledwidge, who also helmed the brand’s awesome “Winner Stays” spot in 2014, “The Switch” is Nike’s longest ad film, clocking in at five minutes, 57 seconds. In a release, the brand says the five-day shoot is the most extensive brand shoot Cristiano Ronaldo has ever done, for any company. (Wait, you’re telling me THIS took less than five days?!?)

Nike has had some pretty amazing soccer ads over the years–the aforementioned “Winner Stays,” of course, and 2010’s “Write the Future,” are probably the best remembered. Sure, no one turns into the Hulk, but the story, detail and classic body swap might make this one the best yet.