Most Conventional Wisdom About Refugees and Immigration Is Wrong

The world is undergoing mass migration. Our borders are under incredible, unprecedented pressure. The refugee crisis may change Europe forever. If you look at the world’s migration figures, you’ll find that none of these statements are true. The actual number of global migrants is just a half percent of the world population, or 36.5 million people.

That’s still a big number, but it’s certainly not the global meltdown you’ll hear about if you listen to the news in xenophobic, close-bordered Britain, or in Germany, whose border is thought of as an open floodgate for a river of refugees from Syria and other southern and eastern countries. In reality, things aren’t much different today than they’ve ever been.

“The truth,” social statistician Guy Abel told Der Spiegel, “is that the global migration dynamic has remained constant at a low level for more than half a century.”

Abel works at the Wittgenstein Center for Demography in the Vienna University of Economics and Business, and you can see his charts here. Abel arrived at his figures, after changing the way that migrants are counted. His full study has just been published in the journal Science.

Generally, we count a migrant as a person living in a country other than that in which they were born. A Canadian in the U.S. would be a migrant. I haven’t lived in the U.K. for years, but because I was born there and live elsewhere, I’m a migrant. Using the UN numbers, there were 244 million migrants in 2015, up 41% compared to 2000–but these totals are cumulative.

Abel says that the numbers are also skewed because they don’t take into account the global population increase. For instance, if the number of migrants didn’t change (if nobody moved out of their native country), then the percentage should go down over time, because there are 1.2 billion more people in the world than there were in 2000. The 244 million figure also counts anyone who ever migrated, making it a pretty useless number for gauging the flow of people today.

Finally, the UN figures are compiled from many data sources, all of which come from different countries, and are gathered using differing methods. That is, they’re only telling one part of the story.