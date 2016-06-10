How To Handle Requests For Last-Minute Changes At Work

Eddie was a Chicago creative designer who’d built a strong reputation. So he was delighted when Andrew, a partner at a startup he’d worked with previously, tapped him for a new product launch. Eddie took notes over the phone and later that day sent Andrew a work plan and budget for approval. “All looks good,” was Andrew’s somewhat terse email reply.

Eddie was excited, and not only because everything was so fast-tracked. His last project with Andrew’s company had gone great and was a blast to work on, so he was more than optimistic about this new one.

Within the week, Eddie was flying to Andrew’s office to talk over the details. They spent the morning working together before Andrew suddenly shifted his tone. “Uh, Eddie, about the budget. I have some awkward news. Turns out we don’t have as much for the design as we’d originally thought. I hope you’re still able to do the work and make this our best project yet.”

Eddie was caught off guard, but as he later recounted, “I just wanted to go on talking about the project. Maybe it’s silly, but I love doing the work itself.” In the meeting with Andrew, Eddie managed to mumble, “Sure, I can make that happen.” But he spent the whole flight back to Chicago thinking, “What am I going to say to my team? And why on earth did I give in like that?”

Creative professionals often acquiesce to downwardly revised conditions that seem to come out of nowhere.

When I’m focused on my work, there’s nothing I’d rather be doing. And by “work,” I mean the actual hands-on process of designing, but I also mean the whole halo of events associated with that: meetings, planning, assessing needs, strategizing changes. I love the feedback loop of doing something I’m good at and seeing it please others. It’s the first circuit of a virtuous cycle that I’m addicted to–and many people, especially creatives, feel much the same way.

But that deep immersion can make sudden adjustments all the more paralyzing. Getting a significant, last-minute change to the game plan thrown at you can make you react in a way that surprises you in retrospect. Personally, like Eddie, all I want to do when that happens is get back to that good feeling. The last thing I want to do is interrupt the process I’m engrossed in to make room for an awkward business negotiation on the fly.

Unfortunately, this kind of blindsiding is common. And while I don’t know how everyone reacts to it, I know from my own consulting work that creative professionals often acquiesce to downwardly revised conditions that seem to come out of nowhere. I believe that’s because we want to keep on doing the parts of the job that are most gratifying.