How Leaders With OCD Leverage Their Coping Skills

OCD can be hell, but as Winston Churchill, who reportedly had OCD, famously said, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Jonathan Abramowitz, a clinical psychologist and OCD researcher at the University of North Carolina, says “The advantage of having OCD, is learning how to get over OCD.”

But there may also be a hidden benefit to learning to live with an manage OCD. Leaders and entrepreneurs with OCD can leverage the skills they use to manage their condition to their unique advantage in business environments. Here’s how.

When people with OCD commit to keep going about life, despite having irrational thoughts and fears in their peripheral vision, this refocusing creates new grooves in their minds. “The focusing of attention away from OCD changes the wiring of the brain,” says Jeffrey Schwartz, a psychiatrist at the UCLA School of Medicine and author of the bestselling book on OCD, Brain Lock.

“People with OCD can use their perfectionism to refocus more effectively. When you practice refocusing on something constructive—pursuing your passion—it’s somewhat easier to fight off the OCD and do what you need to do,” says Schwartz.

“Howard Hughes flying the airplane and becoming so interested in aviation that he became a founder of the aviation industry is an example of how you can use an activity that really interests you and take the perfectionism of OCD and focus it in a way that is productive. It’s a model for that,” says Schwartz. Schwartz was a consultant on the movie the Aviator and coached actor Leonardo DiCaprio on his portrayal of Hughes’s OCD.

Unfortunately, Hughes did not pursue treatment and his OCD became increasingly disabling. For those who learn to manage their OCD, the skills they pick up along the way are immensely valuable, in life and in business.