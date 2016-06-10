Adidas’s New Ocean Plastic Shoes Are Just The Beginning

During a 110-day chase of an illegal fishing boat–starting in Antarctica and ending off the coast of Ghana–the nonprofit Sea Shepherd recovered 72 kilometers of plastic gill nets from the poachers, helping save other wildlife from getting tangled in the discarded nets.

Now the nets, along with other ocean plastic waste, have been turned into a state-of-the-art running shoe–as part of a larger campaign to prove that the trash filling oceans can be made into products that consumers actually want to buy.

Adidas partnered with Parley for the Oceans, a nonprofit that fights ocean plastic waste, to develop the shoe. Part of the upper is made from plastic bottles, bags, and other plastic that commonly ends up in the water. Because plastic degrades quickly in the ocean–turning into tiny particles that are hard to collect–most of the plastic was gathered on beaches.

The team set up a global supply chain of trash collection zones, beginning with the Maldives. “They actually have an island of plastic trash,” says Eric Liedtke, Adidas Group executive board member of global brands. “This is an island state that’s in jeopardy not just from rising oceans, but also from their own trash.” The plastic was bundled, sent to a recycler, and turned into yarns and polymers that could be used in manufacturing.

The gill nets are blended in with the other ocean waste–not an easy task, since the nets started off smelling like fish and weren’t designed for recycling. “It’s made to basically be indestructible,” Liedtke says. “You’ve got these things that are made to last forever and are very tough. When we’ve got to use that in a new construction, you can’t just stick that yarn into existing equipment.”

The company worked with suppliers to develop a process for cleaning the nets, and then borrowed a technique used in the furniture industry–called tailored fiber placement–to knit the fibers together. In the final shoe, the ocean plastic is white, and the green threads are made from gill nets. (The soles are made with conventional materials.)

While the process took months to develop into a usable shoe, the company sees it as proof that the hardest problems are solvable. “We want to show people that if you apply your intelligence and your creativity to it, you can find a solution to just about anything,” he says.