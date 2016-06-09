The Race To Build Refugee Housing That Feels Like Home

It’s a lovely platitude, but it probably doesn’t mean much to the architects who are struggling to build housing for millions of displaced people who have come to Germany seeking shelter and a new life. Germany has rushed to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people who have arrived in the past year, after Chancellor Angela Merkel adopted a more open policy to asylum seekers last year–and inadvertently emboldened a new right wing that trades in xenophobia. Merkel’s administration, meanwhile, has moved to scale back the asylum quotas and reduce the flow of refugees.

When we talk about “refugee housing,” we also need to talk about the fact that the basic building blocks of a life include more than just a space to sleep.

Amid all that political and social turmoil, it’s easy to overlook the sheer logistical and design challenges of building enough long-term housing for so many people–and fast. It’s a problem unlike any other in contemporary history, and it’s also the subject of Germany’s pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale. Part of the exhibit is a database of refugee housing designs showing the range of housing solutions cities have adopted to make new citizens at home–from prefab wooden camps to ethereal tensile structures assembled on airport runways.

“[It] is not a best-of collection nor is it an architecture prize—instead, it’s meant to provoke discussion,” writes the Deutsches Architekturmuseum, or DAM, which curated the projects. “It aims to help us compare current solutions and provide a foundation for local and regional policymakers.” Meanwhile, DAM is also working with the Berlin government on a prize to honor 10 refugee housing projects that, crucially, can be adapted for use in Berlin. Here are a few solutions drawn from its growing database.

The Temporary

tempelhof_05

One of starker depictions of the scale of the housing crisis came from Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport. Tempelhof is a historic site–built in the 1920s, it was used by both the Nazis and American forces, who famously staged the Berlin Airlift there. It has long been an icon for Berliners, many of whom have staunchly defended it as public space against developers.

Last year, Tempelhof became a new symbol of the refugee crisis, as some 2,000 asylum seekers took refuge in hastily assembled temporary rooms inside the aircraft hangar. Giving each individual or family the bare minimum of space so as to fit more people into the massive industrial space, the encampment had little room for gatherings or social areas–so crucial for people who have been displaced from their homes in a foreign country.

Gorenflos Architekten set out to create that critical social space. The design team envisioned a vastly reconfigurable space that could be turned into nearly anything–a stage, a venue for sports, a group of classrooms, and even a garden–thanks to its light, tensile structure and fabric walls that let light into the space. Assembled on the aging tarmac of Tempelhof, the €517,000 timber-frame tent is a hub that can transform as need be. It’s a reminder that when we talk about “refugee housing,” we also need to talk about community building, social spaces, and the fact that the basic building blocks of a life include more than just a space to sleep.