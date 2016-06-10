Now You See Him, Too: How Jesse Eisenberg, Actor, Influences Jesse Eisenberg, Writer

It’s been two years since the industrious polymath wrote his most recent play, The Spoils, and he’s worried he won’t be able to write another one. Never mind that he published his first collection of neuroses-riddled short fiction last fall, or that he’s currently adapting it into a TV series. His latest film, Now You See Me 2–think Oceans 11 with magicians–isn’t out yet, and he’s already afraid of his acting career drying up if the studio passes on Now You See Me 3. It’s as though nobody told him he’s been in multiple movies pretty much each of the past 14 years.

Eisenberg is a study in dualities–and not just because he once played a twofold role in Richard Ayoade’s bleak parable, The Double. He stars in movies although he prefers not to watch any. He feels uncomfortable talking about himself, yet his job often all but requires him to shout autobiographically through the loudest loudspeaker possible. He tells me none of the actors or filmmakers he works with know that he writes–did you?–but with a bit more prodding, he admits that Woody Allen has seen his plays and is a fan. There’s no tension, however, between Eisenberg’s career as an actor and his career as a writer. Rather, these two talents work together symbiotically in a way that seems to suggest the opposite of panic.

The characters in Eisenberg’s debut story collection, Bream Gives Me Hiccups, are sketched with the incisive detail and idiosyncrasy that come with years of slipping into other people’s skin for a living. Similarly, the roles he portrays on film have their interiority imprinted all over eyes that can be intense, vacant, or haunted, depending on the part. When I met with Eisenberg recently, he elaborated further on exactly how acting has affected his writing and vice versa.

“Now I really like playing characters that can exist off the page,” Eisenberg says. “If I can think about a character in a way that is not specifically just related to the confines of the movie or the play, then I want to play it, and my litmus test for that is if I can improvise in the voice of that character. If I can, it means that character does in fact have a real voice outside the narrow confines of the story. It sounds kind of simple or petty or obvious, but actually it’s very rare. Especially in a movie like Now You See Me that’s a kind of big, suspenseful movie, to play a character that’s different from myself enough that I feel like I can improvise with this character’s voice, and I know everything he’d say in every situation and how he’d react. I know where his arrogance comes from. I know where his stubbornness comes from. That’s what makes me excited about playing a character.”

“As an actor, you’re trying a lot of times to fill in the gaps of the text,” Eisenberg says. “If the text says the character is going to buy tomatoes, and you as an actor have to think, ‘Why is he buying tomatoes? Did his mother never buy him tomatoes when he was a young boy?’ Sometimes that’s not very helpful, if you’re sitting there weeping over the tomatoes when you should just be paying for them. But as a writer, I’m really trying to imbue as much of that as possible because of my training as an actor. So when I’m thinking about writing for actors or about writing prose or fiction or something, I’m trying to imbue these characters with as much of a reality and a past and a characterization that I can because my training as an actor tells me that you have to figure all this stuff out. If the writer hasn’t done that, it’s your job.”