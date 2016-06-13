How A Good Relationship With Manufacturers Can Lead To Great Design

German designer Sebastian Herkner started his own studio in 2006, right after graduating from Offenbach University of Art and Design. In 2011, he was showing at the Salone Satellite in Milan when Patrizia Moroso spotted his Bask collection–a series of baskets woven from paper yarn–and asked to produce them.

The next year, Herkner launched his iconic Bell Table with Classicon. His career was taking off. “It was step-by-step,” says Herkner. “I started getting royalties [from the Bell Table] and then I moved my studio out of my flat and into a proper studio downstairs.” He now has four employees and works with manufacturers like Pulpo, Vitra, and Very Wood, in addition to mainstays Moroso and Classicon.

“You have to go there and present every year and be in contact with companies.”

In the world of furniture design, where the process from conception to production may take years, it’s crucial to take time to get to know your manufacturing partner, Herkner says. His designs, which typically mix two different materials, are often informed by whom and what he choses to work with.

We sat down with Herkner while he was in New York for New York City Design Week last month to talk about his design process, how he approaches collaborations, and how the best pieces can come from cultivating great relationships with the right manufacturer.

Visit–In Person

At New York City Design Week, Herkner was showing his MBrace collection, a set of mesh woven and teak wood chairs for Dedon, the German purveyor of outdoor furniture also known for its industrial textile fiber.

Like all of his initial projects with manufacturers, Herkner started out his relationship with Dedon three years ago with a visit to its headquarters in Lüneburg, Germany, just south of Hamburg. “It’s important for me to visit the company, to meet the art director, see what’s happening in their building, what is in their archives, what their showroom is like,” before even embarking on a design, he says.

At Dedon, he was immediately struck by the fiber production and weaving processes. The fibers are produced in Lüneburg and sent to Bacoor, in the Philippines, to be woven. After watching the fibers being produced in different colors and woven into various structures, Herkner landed on the idea of paying homage to the backbone of the company with mesh-like triaxial weave–rendered at a large scale. The final chairs that made their way into the collection, three years later, are broad and enveloping, the woven fibers creating a kind of cocoon.