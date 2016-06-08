Adidas Apologizes To Colombia For “Columbia” Typo In Ads

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the traditionally South America-hosted Copa America soccer tournament came to the U.S. And if there’s an overall perception that many Americans are less than educated about the wider world, so far the Copa isn’t exactly breaking that stereotype.

Case in point, Colombia. Or how Adidas proudly declared in a series of ads touting the country’s new jerseys, “Columbia.” The typo is just the latest gaffe involving a South American country’s sense of national pride–twice this week national anthems were messed up. First it was playing Chile’s anthem for Uruguay, then it was playing a Pitbull song during the Chile anthem.

Needless to say, many fans weren’t impressed with the advertising typo.

For its part, Adidas has apologized, telling Sky News, “We value our partnership with the Colombian Football Federation and apologize for our mistake. We removed these graphics and are quickly installing new versions.”