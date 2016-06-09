The Real Reason Your Meetings Are So Unproductive

If your meetings are like most, there are two or three people who always speak up and a handful of others who hang on the sidelines. You could write that off as just a matter of differing personalities, or you could see it for what it is: a drag on your meetings’ productivity.

Here’s the thing, though. For all the advice out there about how to improve meetings–by making them shorter, more efficient, more useful, and more memorable–there’s one thing that’s usually left out: Inclusivity. Your meetings may not be very productive because they simply aren’t all that inclusive.

On teams where only interrupters get their ideas heard, women’s perspectives may get tamped down.

A growing number of companies are investing in hiring diverse workforces and designing inclusive cultures. And that’s good. But what isn’t always happening, even where those efforts are gaining steam, is a rethinking of the basic dynamics of meetings and team communication. That’s a problem.

Meetings are often where hard decisions are made, where innovative ideas are shared, and where important deals are done. But without designing and running meetings more thoughtfully, organizations are limiting themselves from taking advantage of the diverse perspectives they’re trying to acquire through hiring. It’s not enough just to bring a more diverse workforce in through your doors. You need to get everybody talking–meaningfully, collaboratively, and regularly–in order to make it all worthwhile from a business standpoint.

Research suggests, for example, that women are still more likely than men to be interrupted in meetings. So on teams where only interrupters get their ideas heard, women’s perspectives may get tamped down.

And imagine someone from a cultural background where interruption is outside the norm being thrown into a team full of interrupters: They might never have the chance to speak. In addition, natural introverts may be less likely to speak up in meetings but are just as likely to have great ideas, bringing thoughtful, observant, and necessary perspectives with them.

If your team prioritizes the loudest voice in the room or requires people to cut in to share their thoughts (consciously or not), you may be missing out on the ideas of many of your best team members who simply don’t operate that way. Yet it may be those very people who excel at testing the strength of ideas, causing others to think more analytically, and ultimately leading the way to better decisions.