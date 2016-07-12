Oris Sweepstakes: Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

The Fast Company/Oris Sweepstakes

The Sponsors of this sweepstakes are Mansueto Ventures, LLC, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007 and Oris,



Washington Street

Suite 412

Norwalk, CT 06854. Eligibility There is NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win. To be eligible, you must be at least 21 years of age and a resident of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. To enter the sweepstakes, you must complete the entry form on www.fastcompany.com/orissweepstakes and click on the submit button. All completed entry forms received by Sponsor by 11:59.59PM EST on September 12, 2016 will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes; provided, however, that employees of Sponsors, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, their respective advertising and promotional agencies are ineligible to participate, as are the immediate families of the foregoing employees. Submission of Entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use entrant’s submitted information for purposes of marketing and promotion.

Selection of Winner Total number of eligible entries received determines odds of winning. From all eligible entries received, Sponsor will randomly select One (1) Winner on or about September 16, 2016. The Winner will be notified by e-mail on or about September 20, 2016. The Winner will be required to sign and return a release of liability, declaration of eligibility, and, where lawful, a publicity consent, all within 10 days of acknowledged notification. By accepting and/or using prize, individual winner agrees to the use of his/her name, voice and/or likeness for the purpose of advertising, trade, or promotion without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. The Winner’s travelling companion will also be required to sign a publicity release. Prize The Winner will receive the following: (a) Two (2) non-stop round-trip tickets for the winner and one (1) guest to depart from anywhere in the United States to Austin, Texas. Timing: Flight to Austin on October 21, 2016. Departing from Austin on October 24, 2016. (b) One (1) room for three (3) nights at a Downtown Austin hotel. Timing: Check-in October 21, 2016 and check-out October 24, 2016. (c) Two (2) three (3)-day passes to the F1 Grand Prix at Turn 12 Grandstand Upper in Austin Texas. Timing: October 21, 2016 to October 23, 2016.

Approximate retail value of the prize is $2,773. The Winner shall be responsible for all Federal, State or local income tax associated with the prize and will be issued an IRS Form 1099 by Sponsors. Limitations of Liability/Reserved Rights Neither Sponsors nor their respective parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies, nor its/their promotional agencies shall have any obligation or responsibility with regard to (i) entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with these rules, (ii) entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to computer or technical error of any kind, (iii) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or (iv) any damages or losses of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of any prize. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Web site or otherwise violating these rules. Sponsors further reserve the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes cannot be completed as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort. Miscellaneous

To obtain the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Fast Company/Oris Sweepstakes, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007-2195. Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state and local laws and regulations; void where prohibited or restricted by law.