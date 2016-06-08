These Are The Highest-Rated CEOs In America

The votes have been counted and analyzed and the winners of Glassdoor’s 2016 Highest Rated CEOs at large companies in the U.S. are in.

The Top 10 Highest Rated CEOs Bain & Company’s Bob Bechek (99% approval) Ultimate Software’s Scott Scherr (99% approval) McKinsey & Company’s Dominic Barton (99% approval) Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (97% approval) LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner (97% approval) Salesforce’s Marc Benioff (97% approval) Google’s Sundar Pichai (96% approval) Apple’s Tim Cook (96%) Nestle Purina Pet Care’s Joseph R. Sivewright (96% approval) Red Hat’s Jim Whitehurst (96% approval)

Mark Zuckerberg claimed fourth place again while Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff made a big move, rising 15 spots to number six from number 21 last year. Google’s Larry Page cinched the number one spot last year, but the company’s new chief, Sunar Pichai, has already inspired employees’ favor coming in at number seven with a 96% approval rating.

Several leaders made the list for the first time including Nestle Purina PetCare’s Joseph Sivewright, debuting at number nine, NBCUniversal’s Stephen Burke at number 39, and lululemon’s Laurent Potdevin coming in at number 48.

Glassdoor’s ranking isn’t just a popularity contest. According to the researchers who conduct this analysis annually, the results were based on anonymous employees’ feedback on the platform through a company review. These employees reported on whether they approve or disapprove of their CEO, as well as provide insight about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.

In order to be included for consideration, a CEO’s company has to employ at least 1,000 people, have a minimum of 100 Glassdoor-approved company reviews, along with 100 or more CEO approval ratings, and at least 100 senior management ratings, from current and former U.S.-based employees. Reviews are accepted from full-time, part-time, contract, and freelance workers, but not interns.

Employee satisfaction is intimately tied to a company’s culture and values as well as trust in senior leadership, according to another study by Glassdoor. Another study by Edelman indicates that trust is hard-won. Among the other notable findings, trust decreases down an organization’s hierarchy as employees say they trust peers more than CEOs when it comes to company information.

In the case of Bain & Company, employees reported their faith in leadership this way: “Management works hard to make things sustainable” and “Strong leaders are willing to take the time to do the right thing and support developing employees.”