See Pulpy Book Covers For Every Quentin Tarantino Movie

The poster for Pulp Fiction, among the most common swaths of freshman dorm wallpaper in the 1990s, was a cheap and trashy love letter to the pot-boiler books from which the film snatched its title. Now every other Quentin Tarantino movie is enjoying the same treatment, retroactively.

Paris-based art director David Redon recently created a series of ratty old paperback covers for everything from Reservoir Dogs through to The Hateful Eight. Even Pulp Fiction gets an alt-version of its sensational original cover, which seems a bit excessive but, hey, when the muse knocks on your door, you open the door.

As usual, it’s the little details that make this mashup shine. Why is Uma Thurman’s jumpsuit a generic green, instead of the eye-catching McDonald’s-yellow of the film? Why does Brad Pitt’s soldier have his finger poked through a bullet hole in his hat? Why in God’s name is there a woman clad in only bra and panties being chased by Kurt Russell’s nameless driver on the Death Proof cover? These additions mimic the visual liberties book cover artists historically took with the source material, valuing a certain mood above specifics.

One thing’s for sure, though, every one of these covers is more pleasing to the eye than the poster for the Tarantino-involved Four Rooms. Have a look through more covers in the slides above.

[via Dangerous Minds]