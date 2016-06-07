Venus Williams And DJ Khaled Make A Pitch For Plant Life In New Silk Campaign

WHO: Silk, Fallon

WHY WE CARE: This might be the least tree-hugging ad campaign around vegetarianism we’ve ever seen. Not that there’s anything wrong with getting crunchy, but partnering with sports and pop culture stars like Williams and Khaled–not to mention a sly Groot cameo–is an astute move to broaden Silk’s appeal. The brand also plans to launch a “Path to Plants” digital series, featuring Williams and other plant advocates.

