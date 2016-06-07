advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Venus Williams And DJ Khaled Make A Pitch For Plant Life In New Silk Campaign

Venus Williams And DJ Khaled Make A Pitch For Plant Life In New Silk Campaign
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: Venus Williams and DJ Khaled do what they do best–tennis, Snapchat, and music, respectively–to pitch the advantages of Silk’s plant-based protein drinks.

WHO: Silk, Fallon

WHY WE CARE: This might be the least tree-hugging ad campaign around vegetarianism we’ve ever seen. Not that there’s anything wrong with getting crunchy, but partnering with sports and pop culture stars like Williams and Khaled–not to mention a sly Groot cameo–is an astute move to broaden Silk’s appeal. The brand also plans to launch a “Path to Plants” digital series, featuring Williams and other plant advocates.

Venus Williams

DJ Khaled

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life