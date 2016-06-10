Will Data Science Make Your Business Instincts Irrelevant?

For now anyway, intuition is alive and well in the era of data analytics. Only about a third of executives in a 2014 PwC survey reported relying first and foremost on the data for their last big business decision. For the rest, the advice of their colleagues and good, old-fashioned gut instinct both played major roles.

People most rely on intuition when making broad evaluations, particularly in areas where they already have in-depth knowledge.

It’s no wonder, is it? Leaders tend to get where they are at least partly on the basis of their good judgment, which has guided them to success time and again. These days, with a deluge of new data insights closer to hand than ever before, wading through them all can seem overwhelming or even distracting. We’re still in the early days of big data–and of data science in business writ large–so it’s probably not a surprise that subjective measures still play a predominant role.

That doesn’t need to be a bad thing, but sometimes it is. Here’s what you need to know in order to keep your gut instinct and the cold, hard numbers in good balance.

It’s worth asking whether we’ll eventually be able to remove gut instinct and intuition from our decision-making process altogether, even if we wanted to.

Netflix founder Reed Hastings, who worked as an artificial intelligence engineer before starting the video company, cautions that the human element is still critical. “We start with the data,” he recently told VentureBeat, “But the final call is always gut. It’s informed intuition.”

While experts have found that intuition can be powerful, it can often lead us astray. In general, even the most experienced decision-makers among us are often quite irrational, making choices that aren’t in our best interests, acting on impulse, and blind to unseen biases.

Success comes from connecting the dots between our emotional selves and systematic thinking that can be checked quantitatively. It’s all about how you combine data, predictive analysis, and your time-honed intuition.