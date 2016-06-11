Hate Your Job But Like Your Company? Do These Three Things

Meet Nick. Nick is seriously considering quitting his job . He’s been in the same position for almost three years and hates everything about it.

There’s only one thing keeping Nick from putting in his notice: He actually loves the company he works for. He believes in its mission and the work it does. He likes his coworkers–the ones on other teams than his, anyway. The benefits are great, the office is close to his apartment, and he can always count on a lively Game of Thrones discussion in the break room on Monday mornings. Nick’s just not getting the career advancement he wants in the role he’s in.

If you can relate to Nick, you’re not alone. A 2015 LinkedIn study found that 50% of millennials who left their jobs did so because of a lack of career advancement opportunities. While that’s an easy decision for some to make, when you feel like your organization is where you belong, it can get a little more complicated.

Fortunately for you, there are some viable alternatives. Here are three ways to escape a job you hate without leaving a company you love.

1. Ask Yourself If You’re In The Right Department

Picking a career is never easy. Very few people who first set foot in the workforce get it right on their first, second, or sometimes even third try. You might think your future lies in marketing and then actually start working in the field and realize it underwhelms you. Don’t feel like you need to stay tied to that career path.

And don’t fool yourself into thinking that it’s just this particular boss or this particular position if you suspect the issue runs deeper. In fact, LinkedIn also found that when changing jobs, 34% of people pick a a new one where their role is completely different. In other words, it’s more common than you may think to change course dramatically–all without leaving your current employer.

First, talk informally with coworkers in other departments and see what their positions are like. See what sparks your interest, and make a list of positions that might be a better fit for you. Find out what the requirements are for those roles. Chances are there are some skills you already possess and others you’ll need to work on.