Michelle Obama’s “United State Of Women” Campaign Tapped Pepsi’s Content Studio

WHAT: A two-minute short film starring luminaries of politics, entertainment, business, the non-profit world, and other women in various spheres of influence as they talk equal pay, bodily autonomy, education and technology, and how and why they’re standing together today to change tomorrow.

WHO: BBH LA, the Pepsi Creators League content studio, brand strategy agency Wolf & Wilhelmine, and influencer agency RPM.

WHY WE CARE: Anytime you have a campaign that features more than two dozen of the most impressive women in America (especially one headlined by Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Meryl Streep) you’ve got our attention. Beyond the star power, the spot flows effortlessly between very real challenges like equal pay, abortion rights, and rape culture, and a message of creating opportunity and forming systems of support. And the campaign doesn’t stop at the video: Up next is the actual summit, hosted on June 14th by the First Lady in Washington DC, with a heavy online presence urging women and girls to join the movement by taking a pledge online and getting involved in local events in their own cities.