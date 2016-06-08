Three Habits For Showing Leadership Even When You Aren’t An Expert

Most meetings–whether the formal kind, with everyone seated a conference table, or the quicker, standing variety–don’t encourage the type of collaboration they could. Rather than a free exchange of ideas, meetings usually find everybody retreating into their areas of expertise–their mental cubicles.

That makes a kind of sense. Few of us are comfortable venturing a comment about something we don’t know a whole lot about, especially in the company of those who may know more. But stepping outside of your comfort zone isn’t just a way to display leadership. It’s also how the types of ideas that businesses rely on circulate and catch on. Your remark may not be earth-shattering (or even meeting-rattling), but it’s important to get into the habit of speaking up on matters outside your expertise.

After all, leadership itself isn’t only (or even mostly) about utilizing your technical, functional skills. In fact, some argue that those matter less the higher you rise in the pecking order. Rather, it’s about your ability to be in the moment and apply your critical thinking skills confidently yet tactfully.

Here’s how you can break free from your mental cubicle and show leadership in every meeting, every day.

Those who show leadership without necessarily having deep expertise are good at taking the long view. They gently guide the discussion toward an aerial perspective.

Even if you don’t know all the details, you can synthesize what’s been discussed and bring the conversation up a level. In fact, this is especially critical in meetings about technical topics. How many actual “drill-downs” have you observed in those situations? How deep do they go? After you get to the details of the details of the details, what’s the point?

Before the discussion hits rock bottom, seize the moment. Take the discussion back up, even higher than where it started off. You’ll show leadership by bringing the focus back to what’s important.