Wayne Gretzky Pays Tribute To His Dad In Maybe The Most Canadian Father’s Day Ad Ever

WHO: Sport Chek, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

WHY WE CARE: How Canadian is this ad? It’s so Canadian that here we are in June talking about hockey with a guy who retired 17 years ago. There are seniors in high school who have never seen Wayne Gretzky play. But forget about him for a minute, what really gets the Great White Goosebumps going is the footage of dads playing the sport with their kids in just about every setting and scenario. It just may have some fans watching the Stanley Cup Final, trying to keep the tears out of their beer.