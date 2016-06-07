Six Expert Tricks For Achieving Inbox Zero Every Day

What could you do with 30 extra hours in a week?

That’s about the time the average office worker spends using email, according to a recent survey by Adobe. The survey also revealed that Americans are checking their email round the clock regardless of what else is happening. Adobe found that 70% reported checking email while watching TV or even from the bathroom (42%). Another global study by technology market research firm the Radicati Group points to the potential reason. It found that the average worker sent and received around 122 business-related messages every day.

Getting back to inbox zero, or reasonably close, doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. Fast Company tapped the experts to get their best tips on managing a growing mountain of messages.

1. Change Your Mind-set

Rajeev Goel, CEO of marketing automation software company Pubmatic, has made achieving inbox zero a daily practice, in part, by changing the way he perceives–and prioritizes–responding to it.

“Think of email as facilitating work, not as work in and of itself,” he tells Fast Company. “Putting email in this context makes you think of it as lower priority, and may mean you’ll be less likely to click on your inbox every time a new mail alert comes through,” he explains.

2. Unsubscribe

David Henzel, cofounder of MaxCDN, a content delivery network, reminds emailers, “You aren’t the only one who receives the same emails from the same lists every week. Or who, despite never reading (or even opening) most of them, never unsubscribes.”