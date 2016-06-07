4 Counterintuitive Tips For Raising Startup Funds

After 17 years in sales and marketing with AT&T, I decided it was time to strike out on my own. It was 2002 and I’d come up with a new twist on an older real estate technology. But just two years later, I’d pretty much run through all my savings trying to put it into action. I was running on fumes, and my new company needed some funding fast.

Or maybe it was even worse than that. I met my future CFO, Paul, during a charity golf event. I asked him to peek at my books, business plan, and just-finished product. He was interested in the technology but alarmed at my cash-flow situation, calmly explaining that my venture was going to “blow up” without a cash infusion. Here’s how that experience, and the fundraising saga that followed, taught me a few unorthodox yet surprisingly effective ways to raise startup funding while you’re under the gun.

Paul started by convincing me that we needed to prepare a “private placement memorandum” (PPM) to raise $1.4 million from local accredited investors. The cost just to prepare the PPM was $25,000–money that I didn’t have anymore–so Paul became my initial investor.

After 45 individual funding presentations, we reached the critical milestone of $800,000 invested, giving us the option of depositing the investment dollars we’d accumulated to date under the terms specified in the PPM. We still wanted to completely fund the round, though, so we continued the potential investor presentations.

During this process, we met with a few people who wanted to be our “sole outside investors,” offering more money to replace the commitments that we’d already acquired. While I was elated that sophisticated investors wanted to be a part of the new business, their investment term-sheets were going to hold me to my “hockey stick” projections–which meant potentially giving up substantial control and equity if my (idealistic) goals weren’t met.

So instead, we completed the funding round with the local folks whom Paul and I went to church, school, or the golf course with. It was the best decision we ever made.

Having been a marginal student at a marginal university, I would’ve taken pretty much any job offered to me. Fortunately, I fell into a job in the mobile industry with AT&T in 1984. Over the next 17 years, the company taught me how to sell, lead a team, budget (and defend a budget), understand financial statements, manage an engineering project, and navigate relationships with an ad agency. AT&T even sent me to class for table manners and taught me how to order wine. “Ma Bell” was large enough to absorb my mistakes and small enough to celebrate my accomplishments.