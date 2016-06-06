These Are The Traits Job Candidates Commonly Lack

When a job seeker offers a prospective employer access to a reference, there’s a good chance that person will give the hiring manager an earful of helpful information. Yet Cynthia Hedricks, chief analytics officer of SkillSurvey, a reference checking technology firm, says not many studies have been done on the impact this feedback has on hiring decisions or how it might predict a candidate’s job performance.

So SkillSurvey took a deep dive into its extensive data set and found there are trends in the areas where their references thought applicants could improve as well as which were the most common strengths.

SkillSurvey’s analysis identified commitment, dependability, team orientation, attention to detail, and attitude among the top 10 most frequently occurring traits of job candidates across 16 industry-specific positions. Commitment, for example, was present across the board from candidates vying for retail cashier positions to RNs and HR directors to skilled trade workers.

Most Common Positive Traits Commitment Dependability Being a team player Attention to detail Positive attitude

The top five areas references cited job candidates needed to improve were confidence, communication, knowledge, experience, and time management. The references reported lack of confidence in nearly every industry position with the exception of skilled worker, HR director, and hiring manager. Retail workers from cashiers to managers were most commonly critiqued for knowledge and time management skills.

It’s interesting to note that even though some of the positions listed were for entry level and recent graduates, the strengths don’t jive with another survey’s findings about job seeker’s skills. Among the skills new graduates were found to need work on according to a PayScale study were attention to detail and teamwork, something SkillSurvey’s references reported as one of the most commonly found positive traits. Communication skills, on the other hand, were cited as needing improvement in both reports.

To find the results, SkillSurvey’s analytics team selected a random sample of 3,200 candidates’ references from confidential surveys of 16 different jobs. The team then randomly selected four references per candidate, including two from managers and two from coworkers. The complete data set was comprised of 12,800 references.

The analysts noted that the confidential nature of the online reference format may have played into the fact that as many as 106 areas for improvement were identified. They cite older studies that have shown that people are reluctant to offer negative feedback and often avoid it.