The arid climate of Chile’s Atacama Desert is already one of the best places in the world to stargaze. But when the Giant Magellan Telescope opens there in the Las Campanas Observatory in 2025, it will allow humans to see the universe more clearly than ever.

The $1 billion telescope is the first of several next generation telescopes expected to come online; the GMT will be about 10 times more powerful than Hubble, allowing humans to see into space with unprecedented detail. The secret to the GMT’s amazing fidelity? Seven mirrors, each around 28 feet in diameter, arranged in an 80-foot lotus pattern.

How do you design a telescope meant to peer back to the earliest moments of the universe? “When you design a telescope, you need to make engineering choices based on the questions you want to answer,” says Patrick McCarthy, president of the Giant Magellan Telescope Organization. In the GMT’s case, McCarthy said they wanted to make “the biggest light bucket we could build” so that they could explore extra-solar planets, and the earliest days of the universe. And that meant taking tips from Mother Nature.

Designing A Time Machine

First, let’s talk about the history of telescope design. The earliest telescopes were refracting telescopes. Created by European lens makers in the early 17th century, refracting telescopes worked by lining up two lenses so that an object viewed through them appeared magnified. By the late 19th century, though, telescope makers had pretty much reached the limits of what could be accomplished with refracting telescopes: Past about 40 inches in diameter, glass lenses tended to fracture and crack under their own weight.

At this point, reflecting telescopes–which use mirrors instead of lenses–became popular. Reflecting telescopes were originally invented around the same time as refracting telescopes, when the only way to reflect light was to polish metal until it was shiny. But metal quickly tarnishes, which made reflecting telescopes impractical for centuries. “Astronomers would literally spend all day polishing their mirrors, and all night observing,” says McCarthy. It was exhausting.

The goal of a telescope is to create the most efficient light bucket, and that’s something natural selection did with the lotus flower long ago.

At the end of the 19th century, astronomers finally perfected the process of making mirrors out of glass. These mirrors were as shiny as metal, but didn’t tarnish. Soon, reflecting telescopes broke through the 40-inch barrier, and grew to 60-, 100-, and even the 200-inch Hale Telescope. But by 1950, reflecting telescopes had seemingly topped out, too. You just couldn’t reliably make mirrors larger than that without cracking. After three grueling attempts, the Soviet Union managed to build a 240-inch mirror for its BTA-6 telescope in 1975, but for all practical purposes, 200 inches was the limit for decades.

In 1993, astronomers figured out a way to get past the 200-inch limit. Built in Hawaii, the W.M. Keck Observatory featured a 33-foot primary mirror, which they created by using 36 smaller, hexagonal mirrors with identical optical qualities to work together as a single larger unit.