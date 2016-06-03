This Is The Only Stop-Motion Short About A Morose Cannibal You Will Ever Need

WHO: Dutch filmmaker Nina Gantz and video channel Nowness.

WHY WE CARE: It’s rare to see a metaphysical, psychosexual tour de force rendered in a whimsical stop-motion puppet animation style. Edmond is all that and more, though. The short opens with a man appearing to soak in the majesty of nature at a lake in a mountainous setting, but there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface–which is where he intends to drop a heavy boulder tied to his ankle. What follows is a journey through Edmond’s psyche that plays like a felt version of the climactic chase scene from Being John Malkovich. Each short scene offers another glimpse at a different formative age of Edmond, revealing how his desires and his shame have always been at war with each other. By the time we meet his fetal self, it’s a complete, humanistic portrait of a troubled soul, and it’s heartbreaking. The film won a BAFTA award for Best British Short Animation in 2016, and it’s now available to view online for free. It’s worth the eight minutes.

