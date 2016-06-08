Hitachi: Aligning Goals to Drive Growth

Japanese tech conglomerate Hitachi has amassed an impressive and diversified portfolio over the years—more than 1,000 subsidiaries, including well-known brands Ricoh, Maxell, and Clarion. But expansion has come with some knotty complications. For many years, collaboration among its subsidiaries was virtually nonexistent. That made it hard to see synergies across Hitachi’s businesses, and there was no visibility into its global talent pool.

“Having 1,000 companies and 1,000 different systems is like herding cats,” says Levent Arabaci, Hitachi’s executive vice president of human resources.

Over the past few years, Hitachi has taken big steps to improve communication among its subsidiaries so they can find new ways to innovate and grow together. This includes a plan to boost business outside of Japan: Hitachi’s overseas revenue ratio, which was 47% last year, is on track to reach its target of 55% by 2018.

There’s a strong technology component to these efforts. Hitachi is rolling out a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) system across its subsidiaries to better understand things like geographic skill sets, to identify its future leaders, and to provide a robust talent management framework for employees and managers. This work will make it possible to fully abandon one of the central pillars of Japanese business: the seniority wage system, in which salaries are based on age and length of service rather than performance.

Hitachi is also intently focused on goal alignment, and technology is helping it better manage and gain visibility into goals established for subsidiaries and individuals. In addition, top-level goals are now communicated and cascaded all the way down into the smallest organization.

Why is it important that Hitachi’s 1,000-plus subsidiaries better communicate and collaborate?

We were always very much focused on producing great products and selling products, but I don’t think we had ever looked at Hitachi from the perspective of providing end-to-end solutions based on customer needs, drawing from across our subsidiaries. We are trying to do that now. That’s a huge shift for Hitachi, as it requires a mindset shift as well as a cultural shift.