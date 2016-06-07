Los Angeles Is Converting An Abandoned Dock Into A Huge Ocean Research Center

At the busiest shipping port in the U.S., a wharf filled with abandoned warehouses will be converted into a research institute for sustainable aquaculture, underwater robotics, and ocean exploration.

City Dock 1, in Los Angeles, was built a century ago, when the Panama Canal first opened and the city wanted to take advantage of the new trade route. At the time, the buildings–and the rail lines that came directly to the dock–were state of the art. But because the dock was built on landfill, it wasn’t strong enough to be used after container shipping became common in the 1960s.

Gensler

Because it can’t be used for shipping, the city decided to turn it into a massive marine research center on prime oceanfront property that scientists and startups otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford.

“It was the dream of Los Angeles to become the biggest port in the world because of the Panama Canal, and they did,” says Jenny Krusoe, executive director of AltaSea, the new institute. “The dream of AltaSea is to become the port of the 21st century, and export ideas, which is kind of the commerce of the 21st century.”

The campus will eventually include seawater labs, classrooms, offices, and a massive seawater wave tank for studying tsunamis and rogue waves. Gensler, the architects, recently released renderings of the design.

Gensler

“We wanted it to be an incredibly sustainable campus,” says Gensler CEO Andy Cohen. “It’s net positive, meaning that it’s actually giving energy back to the grid.” The campus will run on a combination of solar, wind, and wave power, and will use seawater to help keep the buildings cool.

Twenty two universities and colleges, along with private companies and nonprofits, will research solutions to energy, food, climate security, and issues such as conservation and plastic pollution. “It’s a different model,” Krusoe says. “We’re bringing together the best of the best from different sectors to work together on an equal basis.”