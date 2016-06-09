What To Do When You’re Super Late For Your Job Interview

Here’s the scenario: You’re on your way to an interview, and suddenly–despite all of your planning ahead–you find yourself stuck in gridlock traffic. No, staring at the clock long enough won’t actually slow down time (sorry!), and you quickly realize you’re going to be a lot more than a few minutes late. What do you do?

Showing up late to an interview, especially without sending the interviewer a heads-up, is a no-go. In fact, a survey conducted by The Creative Group, a creative staffing agency in Boston, found that 70% of executives would actually discount a candidate from a position if they showed up to an interview late without notice.

70% of executives would actually discount a candidate from a position if they showed up to an interview late without notice.

So if you’re running late, do you call the interviewer and ask to reschedule? Is being tardy or missing an interview a deal breaker with no second chances? Monster spoke with hiring managers to get the answers on how to make sure you still have a fighting chance if you find yourself in this scenario. Nobody’s perfect, right?

First things first: If you find yourself running late, hiring managers say you absolutely must notify the person you’ve been corresponding with. But don’t send an email or text; experts say it’s best to call the person as soon as you know there is any possibility that you’ll be late or miss the interview completely.

Marybeth Stankovits, technical recruiting manager for Yelp, says the worst thing you could do is show up late without calling, as if there is no issue. If your reason is excusable, such as being in a car accident or having a family emergency, the recruiter may be willing to reschedule.

According to Kristi Jones, manager of talent acquisition for human resources at H&R Block in Kansas City, Missouri, the sooner hiring managers are made aware of the situation, the more likely they are to reschedule or allow the interviewee to arrive late.

“Don’t call several hours later or even the next day,” says Jones. “Your chances of getting the interview rescheduled decrease greatly.”