How To Secretly Apply For A Job At Your Company’s Top Competitor

There comes a time in your career when the company you work for just doesn’t do it for you anymore. You don’t feel the same thrill you once did when you see your employer’s logo first thing in the morning, and your willingness to hang around the office after working hours is rapidly declining. If you like what you do but not where you’re doing it, there’s a good chance the competition is looking mighty fine right about now.

Let’s get something straight: Eyeing the competition does not mean you’re a terrible person. Sometimes it’s simply the most strategic career move, particularly if your firm’s rapidly losing market share or your bosses don’t have you on a promotion path.

All that said, you do not want to get caught on this job search strategy. If your company finds out you’re thinking of defecting–and then you don’t get the job or whatever–you could end up losing the perfectly okay position you have now, especially if you share information you’re not supposed to. These tips can help you explore your options without raising any red flags.

Before you make any public moves, check to see if your current employment agreement includes a noncompete clause. Also check for a nondisclosure agreement, or NDA, which governs what information you can share about your work. The agreement will often specify constraints based on time and geography, for example.

Each state generally has its own laws and guidelines regarding noncompetes and other types of restrictive covenants, says Erin Kilgore, an attorney with Kean Miller in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who specializes in employment law. To make sure you’re not breaking any contractual agreements, check with an attorney before you begin your job search.

If you signed an NDA, your promise to protect confidential information also applies to your resume, which needs to showcase your achievements and abilities without giving away company secrets.

Omit all mentions of new products, business plans, strategies, and any other instances where you’re offering insider knowledge. Protect your current employer’s privacy by sharing financial results as percentages, rather than hard numbers, says Fred Coon, CEO of Stewart, Cooper & Coon, a Phoenix-based human capital strategies firm. You may also need to redact names of clients with whom you worked. For example, you might write, “Represented a large retail store,” rather than outright naming the store. (Again, check the details of your current agreement to see what level of disclosure is permissible.)