This Talking Lumber Puppet May Actually Make You Care About Wood

WHO: Humboldt Redwood, barrettSF

WHY WE CARE: First, we’re a sucker for anthropomorphic inanimate objects. Second, some products are tougher to forge an emotional connection to people than others. Wood seems to be one of the tougher ones (even though it was once thought to be a wonderful toy). But here, thanks to funny scripts, and narrator Ross Brockley’s monotone, dry, Steven Wright-ian delivery, this plank of wood is utterly charming and somehow has us looking at the walls differently.