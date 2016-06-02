Sure, Why Not? McDonald’s Is Giving Away An 18-Karat Gold McNugget In Japan

WHAT: A new McDonald’s marketing campaign in Japan is hyping two new dipping sauces (Creamy Cheese and Fruity Curry, respectively) by launching a very Willy Wonka-esque contest to win an 18-karat gold McNugget. The 1.8 ounce golden chunk is reportedly worth about $1,500. Players have to follow clues on Twitter and in McD’s around Japan to find a Mysterious Nugget Thief–who looks like Hamburglar’s dandy cousin–to try and find the bejeweled nugget inside a five-piece McNugget pack.