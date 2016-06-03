5 Steps For Turning “Let’s Get A Coffee” Into A Productive Career Move

I recently had a “coffee meeting” with a global leader in my field. It had been booked almost three months earlier and had me (happily) taking a car, plane, train, and jitney each way to meet her. We hadn’t explicitly set an agenda or defined the purpose of our chat–but all the effort to make it happen was well worth it.

The truth is that these informal meetings can sometimes prove the most consequential of your career. But it’s easy to be deceived by the casualness of an invitation to grab a coffee and imagine these opportunities are less important than they can be. They aren’t actually job interviews or pitch meetings, but they’re more intentional than chance conversations at networking events.

And that makes them hard to navigate. To find out how to do it, I spoke to four pros in the art of the coffee meeting: a super fundraiser for a global endowment; a top salesperson in the tech sector; a political powerhouse, and the head of business development for an international consultancy. Each agreed to share their tips with me as long as I don’t identify them or their brands.

Here’s what they advised.

“It’s key to put in the bonding small-talk time before coming to the ‘ask’ in meetings like this.”

Meeting experts recommend creating a hard agenda with stated desired outcomes. But that’s not the best approach when it comes to the casual coffee meeting.

“The challenge that many people have is that they struggle to balance the opportunity that the meeting represents with the ostensible ‘social’ facade,” says Super Fundraiser. “You need to clearly articulate to yourself what you want to achieve, but if you lead with that, the risk is that you will come off as pushy. It’s key to put in the bonding small-talk time before coming to the ‘ask’ in meetings like this.”

Instead, she advises “writing out how you would like this meeting to unfold and why–clarity and focus is key.” But then, “Take it slow. As busy as this person is, they have agreed to meet you and given you this slot of time. Take confidence from that, and focus on building the relationship before worrying about your ask or next steps.”