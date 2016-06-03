How To Cancel Plans Without Making Enemies

It’s a popular and growing phenomenon: We say yes, yes, yes to event after event and invitation upon invitation, but then when it comes down to actually attending, we often bail , sometimes at the last minute.

It’s as though the prospect of plans–a party, dinner gathering, networking event–is far more exciting than actually attending the event. The result, of course, is that we end up overcommitting and then going back on our promises.

When you arrive to work on Monday morning and open up your calendar to see that every night of the week is booked and that you’ve even got things scheduled throughout the workday–coffee with your former coworker, breakfast with your mentor, and a happy hour drink with a current colleague–you may feel overwhelmed and anxious.

There’s just no way you can do it all, but how do you get out of going somewhere you said you’d go or doing something you said you’d do? And how do you do it without looking like a jerk–or burning a bridge?

In fact, you absolutely can back out of an outing–and politely, too.

It happens to the best of us. You make plans with your former boss, and you’re actually excited about meeting up. You’re looking forward to catching up and getting the scoop on how everything’s going at your old company. But when you open your calendar and see the date scheduled for 7:30 p.m., you realize that there’s just no way you can make it. Not after the fitful night of sleep you had, and definitely not after you put in a nine-hour workday with a looming deadline attached to it.

Here’s what to do: Look at your calendar and find a time that you are 100% positive will work. Maybe you choose a night later in the week so if you’re tired, so you can remind yourself you’ll just have to get through one more day until the weekend. Maybe you suggest lunch instead of drinks. Choose a week where you have little else planned–so you have incentive for keeping this plan.