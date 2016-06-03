How Copa America Is Selling Itself To American Sports Fans

This week, the Copa America Centenario soccer tournament kicks off in the U.S., featuring top-rated international teams such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, as well as global superstars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Chicharito, and more. It’s the first time this century-old competition has been held on American soil, and the first time most of these players have played meaningful matches in front of U.S. fans.

While it’s long been a marquee competition in South America, the Copa isn’t as familiar to American audiences, even casually, as even the European Championships (which are also happening this summer in France). But the Copa presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities for organizers and major brands looking to tap into the soccer audience, and get a wider audience interested in the sport.

U.S. Soccer’s chief commercial director Jay Berhalter says that the Copa America will be the biggest soccer event in the U.S. since it hosted the 1994 World Cup. In fact, the Copa may be an overall tougher competition than Euro 2016. It features 5 of FIFA’s top 10-ranked teams, and, of the final 16 teams in the World Cup 2014, the Copa features 8 teams in its 16-team field, while the Euros have just 6 among its 24 teams.

Berhalter sees this tournament as another major step in the growth of the sport in the U.S. And while the arrival of soccer as a major American sport has been long predicted–as the Men in Blazers often declare, it’s been America’s sport of the future since 1972–but over the last decade we’ve seen an acceleration in U.S. fans’ embrace of the game, and Berhalter points to a handful of significant trends driving it.

“First, the diversity of the country, where the population is changing,” says Berhalter. “We now have people graduating college that have never known a sports landscape without MLS [Major League Soccer]. Secondly, with the convergence of digital tools–Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp–there are no barriers to following any team or player around the world. It used to be really tough to find the game in this country, and now there are more soccer games on TV here than in any other country in the world. Last year we saw something like 3,500 live soccer games on TV in the U.S. That averages out to eight games a day. And you can watch what you want, when you want. So those digital tools, along with global connectivity work as one, where you can be a fan of Lionel Messi or Alex Morgan, or their local MLS team, and the access to games is pretty much the same.”

Finally, there’s a little thing called patriotism. The swell of support that started with the men’s team at the 2014 World Cup, simply exploded for the women’s team, which won the 2015 World Cup and set TV ratings records along the way. The American 5-2 win over Japan in the final game had the largest U.S. TV audience for any soccer game ever. Fox, the tournament’s broadcaster in the U.S., has wrapped its network TV stars in the flag, using the stars and stripes as a gateway for a wider swath of American sports fans to watch soccer.

“The idea of supporting the country and rallying around the flag has taken hold in a whole new way in soccer,” says Berhalter. “We’ve seen that manifest in the last four or five World Cups, but in particular with both the men’s and women’s teams in 2014 and 2015, taking it to the next level. At the Copa, we’ll see that from many different countries in our country.”