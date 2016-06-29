AthenaHealth’s Plan To Fix Health Care Hinges On Tiny Hospitals

Edmund Billings spends about three weeks out of the month living out of a suitcase. He racked up 20,000 miles on the road in the past nine months, while driving to some of the most rural and remote parts of the country.

Billings is a traveling salesman of sorts, but his business isn’t vacuum cleaners or encyclopedias. It’s health software. Billings is the associate chief medical officer for acute care at AthenaHealth, an IT company with a market cap of more than $5 billion that provides software and mobile apps for patient care and billing, including a cloud-based electronic health record. AthenaHealth initially focused on ambulatory practices, but now it is moving into a new market: tiny hospitals.

Billings is making a big bet that the community hospitals and medical clinics he visits are the first step to scoring lucrative larger contracts. It’s an approach that is deliberately modeled on the teachings of business educator Clay Christensen, who argues that innovative products will gain a foothold in the lower reaches of the market where customers are less discriminating.

“We are taking a bottoms-up approach,” explained AthenaHealth CEO Jonathan Bush when I chatted with him over a glass of wine at the SXSW festival in Austin in February. Just weeks before, the company had scored University of Toledo Medical Center as its first large hospital client (approximately 250 beds), which gave Bush reason to be optimistic that the strategy would work. At the time of our interview, the company had secured about 60 smaller hospital clients with fewer than 50 beds. About half of these came through the acquisition of RazorInsights, a smaller electronic medical record vendor focused on rural, community, and critical-access hospitals.

Bush, a first cousin of George W. Bush, often gets animated when talking about medical software. And at SXSW, he was in particularly fine form. Many of Athena’s competitors have made a killing from expensive legacy IT systems that are installed on the premises of a hospital or clinic, requiring consultants and regular upgrades. As an example, Partners HealthCare in Boston recently shelled out $1.2 billion to Epic Systems in implementation costs alone. Bush believes that his company’s rivals have found ways around the regulation to make it difficult for their hospital customers to share patients’ medical information. “These systems don’t connect for shit,” he says. “They hold data hostage, but we’ll blow up the fucking castle.”

But will tiny, community hospitals lead the health care system into a new era of data sharing and modern cloud-based services?

Some experts say AthenaHealth’s strategy has a lot of potential, but it won’t be easy. Entrenched competitors such as Epic are moving toward a more “flexible”–and presumably, cloud-based–future for customers in order to keep them loyal. (It also doesn’t hurt that the hospital buyer already wrote such a big check.) Moreover, as some experts point out, smaller hospitals face economic pressure to adopt the systems of the larger institutions in their area to ensure a steady flow of patients or customers. “The challenge is that the big hospitals will push smaller players to be on the same system,” says Ray Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research.