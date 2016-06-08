How Founders Can Avoid Getting Fired By The Board They Created

The first time he was fired from the CEO job to be replaced by a more seasoned business leader was in 2011, but Howard says it didn’t stick as he was able to sway a board member. He remained at the company’s helm for another five years, overseeing a period of major growth for his health-tech startup. He was fired for the second time in August 2015 for similar reasons, he says. The company announced that Howard would be replaced with Practice Fusion’s chief commercial officer, Tom Langan, a longtime health care executive.

Ryan Howard

Practice Fusion declined to comment on personnel changes.

Howard is in many ways the prototypical tech founder and a self-described “product guy.” In the company’s early days, he didn’t have enough capital to to pay his engineers and ended up paying them with a settlement he received after a motorcycle accident until he was able to raise additional funding. Today, the company has grown to dozens of employees and its electronic medical record software is used by 112,000 medical professionals. At the company’s most recent fundraise in late 2013, it was valued at a reported $700 million.

It’s far from unique for investors to replace product-focused founders with experienced executives in the year or two before an IPO. In Silicon Valley, it’s a frequent occurrence (with a few notable exceptions)–and it is often for the best. But it is rare for founder-CEOs to talk openly about being fired, especially if they sign non-disclosure agreements. During several interviews with Fast Company, Howard declined to get into the nitty gritty details of his final months or speculate on whether it was the right thing to do, but he did share some lessons learned for fellow founders.

Howard says many don’t take the proper steps to protect themselves if the company takes a bad turn, and they don’t mitigate their risks of being fired. Many founders will suffer, both financially and emotionally, when they wrap up their identities with their companies. Here are some of Howard’s tips to help soften the blow:

Have a plan.

From the earliest days, Howard suggests that the team get into discussions about those awkward “what if” scenarios. “Don’t avoid prickly or uncomfortable subjects, like ‘what will happen if this all ends today’,” Howard often tells would-be entrepreneurs. He recommends making a clear plan around the vesting schedule and agreements around termination.