Data And Wearables Are Going To Change The X Games Forever

If the X Games were a person, this year they’d be able to walk into a bar to buy their first beer. And while they’ve evolved over time–from the “Extreme Games” into the X Games, into summer and winter iterations, from Providence to San Francisco to Philadelphia to L.A. to Austin, to international events, and more–the basics are still pretty much the same: Do incredible things on a BMX bike, or a skateboard, or a dirtbike, and try to be even more impressive than the dude or lady who did the stunt before you.

That’s not about to change anytime soon, but the next evolution of extreme sports and the X Games might end up–like so much in our world these days–being data driven.

That’s something that Intel is interested in, anyway, as it introduces wearable technology that allows athletes to quantify what they’re doing. The Intel Curie module–a tiny, button-sized piece of equipment–gives athletes real-time analytics that they’ve never had access to before. They can learn their speed, the height of their jumps, the degree or rotation, and the force of landing as they compete in the BMX and Skate Big Air competitions–those are the ones with the gigantic ramp–as well as the BMX Dirt event.

The technology will have an immediate impact on viewers watching the Games on ESPN–they’ll be able to see the data Intel captures during the live broadcast–but it’s also a big deal for the competitors themselves, who have had to rely on ad-hoc methods of making sure that they weren’t going to be jeopardizing their lives while engaging in death-defying stunts.

“Last year, at X Games, I was doing a first trick that had never happened before. I didn’t want anybody to know about it, but I needed to make sure I was going high enough to have the time I needed to do the trick,” explains three-time X Games medalist in the BMX Big Air competition, Colton Satterfield. “So I took two iPhones I filmed it on and put them side-by-side, and paused and played them to make sure I had enough airtime to do the trick. That was my way of making sure I wasn’t going to get severely hurt.”

The new technology improves that process, as you might expect.

“During our testing, I did a Cork 7 over the ramp, and I thought I over-rotated. I asked the guy, and he said, ‘It looked like you were trying to do a 720°–you went 722°.’ That was the moment that was like, ‘Holy…’,” Satterfield says. “We do so much to gauge how we’re doing–mostly we ask other riders, like, ‘How high do you think that was?’ But it’s really interesting now that you can work on it by yourself and take out the middleman and learn exactly what you need to perfect and learn what you did wrong, and then even go back and see all of the jumps that you’ve had and how you’ve improved throughout the way. The potential here is just barely hitting me.”