Poverty Can Alter Your DNA So You’re At Greater Risk For Depression

Being poor is about more than just finances. A growing body of research has shown for awhile that the cycle of poverty is also psychological–and physiological. Having no money makes people stressed, which changes their outlook on life and how they make decisions. They become averse to risk and more focused on the short term. For children born into poverty, the effects of poverty can start before birth and put them at higher risk for mental disorders and depression.

The poorest subjects had acquired more chemical tags near this gene–potentially changing the levels of serotonin in their brains.

A new study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, delves deeper into the biological underpinnings of this sad cycle, and it shows that poverty doesn’t just influence prenatal development, but can have an effect on a low-income person straight through adolescence.

Epigenetics is a relatively new field of study that has found that, even though a person’s DNA is fixed throughout their life, a person’s environment and experiences can alter the chemical environment surrounding their DNA and change how their genes are expressed, causing them to become more active or inactive. A number of recent studies have shown that stress and adversity are two of the most important types of experiences that affect DNA in this way, increasing the risk of various psychological disorders.

The study, by scientists at Duke University, was a detailed investigation into how their socioeconomic situations change the expression of a gene linked to depression.

Before the study, the researchers, from Duke University, knew that the gene, SLC6A4, helps control the brain’s level of the mood-regulating hormone serotonin. Chemical tags present near this gene can change its activity and also affect the activity of a region of the brain called the amygdala, which is responsible for responding to threatening situations and has been previously been linked to depression.

Over two years, the researchers looked at the brains and blood samples of a group of 132 Caucasian adolescents between the ages of 11 to 15, about half of whom were at risk for depression because of a family history. They found that the poorest subjects had acquired more chemical tags near this gene–potentially changing the levels of serotonin in their brains. They also looked at all of the subjects in an MRI and found that the poorest children had more active amygdalas.

The results came to fruition a year later, when they came back to the kids. Those with higher amygdala activity, especially those with a family history of depression, were more likely to report depression symptoms.