How Voice Interfaces Are Colonizing Our Lives, By The Numbers

If there’s one dominant technological paradigm we’ll remember about 2016, it’s voice. From chatbots to Amazon Echo to conversational interfaces , our voices– and how we use them –are quickly becoming the primary way we interact with computers.

Often lacking from this picture, though, is data. Because many tech companies play their cards close to their vests when it comes to adoption and user growth rates, it’s been hard to know exactly how many people are really using voice interfaces, why, and how. This week, Mary Meeker–the Silicon Valley venture capitalist at Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers and techno-cultural clairvoyant–released her annual report on the state of the Internet, a perennially delightful beacon of empirical data about the way humans are using the web and technology at large.

Unsurprisingly, Meeker devotes a significant chunk of the report to voice UI. It’s a refreshing (and in some cases, surprising) look at the numbers–here are a few highlights.

There’s a fairly diverse range of reasons voice makes sense: You might not have control of your digits. You might be driving. You might just be lazy. So which is the most common use case? According to the report, 60% of users of voice features do so because it’s easier when their hands or eyes are occupied, mostly either at home or in the car, where 36% of voice features were used.

But at the same time, nearly a quarter of users choose voice because it’s tough to type on some devices–suggesting that accessibility among disabled people is a major driver of user adoption. No surprise there: Many voice control features were originally developed for people with motor impairment, as Google demonstrates as it incubates new voice control features in its accessibility team.

Meanwhile, 22% percent of people said they use voice control because it’s “fun,” which sounds unsettlingly like the first few minutes of Her.

What do people actually say when they talk to their devices? When Google rolled out new voice commands in early 2014, it used a common example: “Call mom.” In this graphic, you can see how the use of the command spiked around that time. It’s stayed strong since then, spiking and dipping alongside another common command, “Navigate home.” Sorry, Dad.