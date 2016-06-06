Asia’s Grab Wants To Expand Beyond Taxi Hailing To A Whole Universe Of Services

A curious thing has happened in the last 12 months: Companies in the automotive business, once an innovation sinkhole, have become part of the race for technological supremacy. Case in point: *Singapore’s Grab , which launched four years ago as a simple taxi-hailing app that promised riders in Malaysia safe transit home. (Tales of venal cab drivers robbing passengers scared both tourists and local residents.) Grab now also operates in Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.* It offers carpooling, ride-sharing, and motorbike transit, as well as delivery services in certain areas.

CEO Anthony Tan certainly believes Grab can be the leading automotive force in the region. “We bring the most customers,” he claims, pointing to the 15 million downloads of his company’s app. Uber would also like to lead in these countries, but Tan has aligned Grab with China’s Didi Chuxing, India’s Ola, and Lyft, Uber’s chief American rival. (*Didi customers can already hail rides in the US via their Didi app*–by the end of this year, each service’s app will have the same cross-company international reach.)

Perhaps more importantly, Tan touts his local expertise as a competitive advantage. After getting his MBA at Harvard, Tan worked for Tan Chong Motor, a leading South East Asian car distributor founded by his family. “We work with regulators the way we’ve been taught in my family business since I was a kid. We work with the Ministry of Transportation in an open, collaborative way. I think the Confucian way is to work with them hand in hand to build trust.”

That cooperation can be extensive. Grab shares aggregated, anonymized ride data with both the Philippine and Indonesian governments, and works with them on regulations and city planning.

“Djakarta is four times bigger than New York,” says Tan. “It is constantly getting bigger, and the government is constantly adding townships to it. Where should the highways and the arteries be built? How should the traffic flow? Our data can help with that, and our riders get better routes.”

Motorbike service is another example of something that benefits from local expertise. According to Tan, the average commute into Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City is around three hours. A motorbike ride, which can skirt the congestion by taking side roads that might not be even mapped, can cut that time down to 45 minutes–which means drivers who are intimately familiar with those unmapped roads have a distinct advantage. Plus, the data from the ride augments Grab’s own mapping ability: Data mined from rides forms the basis of Grab’s proprietary routing service.

“So far, smart robotics haven’t been able to handle situations where people just run right out into the middle of the highway all the time.”

That routing edge could extend to the day when autonomous cars hit the roads of Southeast Asia. “In a city like Singapore, autonomous makes sense,” he says, “and the government is very proactive.”