Apple Vs. Xiaomi, Amazon Vs. Instacart, And 8 More Vital Rivals

Apple vs. Xiaomi The Reigning Champion

Xiaomi had the lead in converting customers in emerging markets to its smartphones and connected gadgets, but the sluggish Chinese economy and heightened competition have slowed its progress. Still: It’s coming to the U.S. with a set-top TV box.

The Challenger

Despite Apple’s declining sales in China, CEO Tim Cook’s $1 billion bet on Chinese ride-sharing leader Didi Chuxing and his push into India reveal that he remains bullish on defeating Xiaomi worldwide. 2016 Advantage

Apple Amazon vs. Instacart Amazon Dash The Reigning Champion

Amazon sells groceries via Prime Now (popular items in an hour), Prime Pantry (staples in a big box for big savings), and Dash (push-button reordering). Plus: New house brands! The Challenger

Instacart’s rocky year of layoffs and shifts in its business model have only been brightened by Whole Foods, which recently expanded their partnership. 2016 Advantage

Amazon Snapchat vs. Twitter The Reigning Champion

Snapchat’s momentum—from Live Stories of cultural events such as Drake’s album drop to its Chat 2.0 upgrade—has both millennials and advertisers rapt.

The Challenger

The EU’s proposed “digital single market” to thwart American dominance is years from fruition. Issues with the U.K. and Greece could further delay the initiative. Meanwhile, EU regulators continue to challenge Silicon Valley giants Alphabet and Amazon. 2016 Advantage

Tie Google vs. Verizon The Reigning Champion

Google’s Project Fi wireless service remains a hobby, but Alphabet, Google’s parent, is ramping up its Verizon Fios competitor, Fiber—and pushing for better Wi-Fi. The Challenger

Verizon plans to upgrade its wireless network to 5G, which would let it offer Fios home broadband nationwide. A large, ugly workers’ strike, including Fios installers, has cast a pall on its current high-speed Internet efforts. 2016 Advantage

Google GoPro vs. DJI The Reigning Champion

GoPro’s Hero4 Session camera performed so poorly that the company endured both layoffs and steep stock declines. Those waiting for its long-gestating drone were disappointed when its release was delayed from summer to Christmas.

The Challenger

DJI dominates the consumer drone market with the Phantom 4 and Phantom 3 lines, and wins over professionals with higher-end rigs like the Inspire. 2016 Advantage

DJI Facebook vs. Microsoft The Reigning Champion

Facebook’s Oculus division finally launched its virtual-reality Rift headset in March. Despite shipment delays that irked some customers, the device received generally positive reviews and marks a new chapter in the mainstreaming of VR. Microsoft HoloLens Photo: David Paul Morris, Bloomberg via Getty Images The Challenger

The HoloLens augmented-reality headset remains available only as a $3,000 developer kit, and Microsoft isn’t saying when it will ship to consumers. 2016 Advantage

Facebook Taco Bell vs. McDonald’s The Reigning Champion

Taco Bell has been throwing dollars into delivery apps and even created a TacoBot for Slack to speed its Mexican fast food to devotees. Competitors’ 4-for-$4-style deals have slowed sales; Taco Bell’s new $1 breakfast menu is designed to woo bargain hunters.

The Challenger

McDonald’s turnaround includes new restaurant decor and less-processed McNuggets. But all-day breakfast is what has produced a needed sales bump. 2016 Advantage

Tie FIFA vs. NFL The Reigning Champion

FIFA, soccer’s governing body, is still dogged by corruption scandals, but “the beautiful game” remains indestructible for fans and sponsors alike. The Challenger

Participation in football youth leagues is in decline, and public concern over head injuries continues to dominate headlines and paint NFL officials in an unflattering light. But TV ratings and sponsorship dollars remain strong. 2016 Advantage

Tie