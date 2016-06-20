Twitter’s Tightrope: Keeping Current Users Happy While Adding Lots Of New Ones

In most contexts, 310 million is an impressively large number. But when it comes to Twitter–which has that many monthly active members–Wall Street sees it as a problem.

That’s because investors instinctively benchmark Twitter against Facebook, which has more than 1.65 billion monthly users and is still growing. It also owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, all of which are also big and booming.

Twitter’s challenge, then, is to keep those 310 million people happy, while simultaneously reimagining itself to attract a whole lot more people. And it’s not just about scaling up so that nobody sees it as a 98-pound weakling in comparison to Facebook. The company also has to keep its eye on a surging Snapchat, which recently passed it in daily users.

Herewith, a look at Twitter’s current users, the ones it wouid like to attract, and the factors that the company must keep in mind as it aims to please them both.

Current Users

Skittish. The Twitter faithful are prone to freak out over change—or even the specter of it (see #RIPTwitter)—which helps explain why the service has long evolved at a pace that’s leisurely by Internet standards.

Future Users

Intimidated. Twitter has a persistent reputation for scaring off newbies before they’ve figured out the intricacies of its interface, whom to follow, and racked up enough followers themselves to feel like they’re part of a community.

Current Users

Many of Twitter’s 310 million users are highly engaged. But in the last quarter, it added only 3% more new active members than a year prior, which suggests that it’s found its tribe in its present form.