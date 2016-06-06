How An Ideo Alum And A DARPA Challenge Winner Built The Ultimate Crash-Proof Drone

A Formula 1 race car is designed so that in the event of a crash, individual parts and components can be removed and replaced in mere seconds. The same principles are at play for the Snap, an aerial camera that shoots 4K video, which is made by the Bay Area startup Vantage Robotics . In addition to making the product crash-proof, the assembly technique also makes it highly portable and easily upgradeable. Leave it to an Ideo alum and DARPA Grand Challenge winner to engineer the ultimate camera that flies.

“Aerial video has amazing creative potential, but in our personal experience it was hard and impractical,” says Tobin Fisher who founded Vantage with fellow Stanford-trained engineer Joe Van Niekerk in 2013. “It’s very analogous to the PC industry in the 1980s. It had the basics, but the implementation required a lot of dedication.”

Fisher and Van Niekerk noticed that while there are aerial cameras on the market, they were designed more like drones with a camera attached rather than a camera that’s able to fly. The former spoke to a smaller robot enthusiast audience whereas the latter is more consumer-friendly. Meanwhile, the drones that were able to capture the best video were big and cumbersome–a byproduct of the camera stabilization gear and power needed to lift all that equipment into the air–and forced users to program flight paths on their own. Fisher and Van Niekerk’s goal? Make an aerial camera that has a built-in director to achieve the most dramatic shots and and tell the best story, and make it easy to use and transport to boot.

To design the aerial camera, Fisher and Van Niekerk mined their past experience. Prior to opening Vantage Robotics, Fisher founded a fuel-cell company and worked in product development at Ideo. “I found that experience especially useful for the balancing act of solving problems that have technical component as well as a human and social component,” Fisher says. “It’s taking a design approach where the ultimate goal is something a person would value and focusing our technical challenges around user-centric goals. On technical merits, does this achieve a performance goal, like long flight time? On softer merits, it’s does look good, feel intuitive, express the magic of flying, or will it be socially awkward?” Van Niekerk also worked in product development at a couple of startups in the action sports industry and at the Volkswagen Electronics Research Laboratory when it won a DARPA challenge for the autonomous vehicle Stanley. He additionally worked on the LIGO project, which proved one of Einstein’s theories about gravitational waves by isolating minute vibrations. This was especially applicable for engineering a camera stabilizer that would counteract the motion from flying.

The heart of the design challenge lay in the drone’s weight. This impacts its range, how long it can stay aerial, and how robust the design is in terms of surviving a crash. “We spent a week trying to shave off a couple grams on the product,” Fisher says. “It’s an obsession.”

To tackle the weight and impact problem, the designers thought of existing things that are built for lightness and robustness. “We were looking for design analogies and metaphors–people who have solved problems that we can learn from instead of reinventing the wheel,” Fisher says.

Formula 1 race cars immediately came to mind. Fisher and Van Niekerk marveled at how these cars would have seemingly disastrous crashes at high speeds, yet the drivers would often walk away unscathed. (Of course, it is very much a dangerous sport and people do die.) Part of this is achieved through the car’s construction. It’s built to break apart on impact, which distributes kinetic energy sustained from impact. If everything is integrated, then every component needs to absorb the energy created upon impact. To do so, the components need to be more robust which in turn means more weight. The extra weight leads to more momentum in the object, which means more energy generated in a crash.