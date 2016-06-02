What If Google’s Modular Phone Powered All Your Gadgets?

Google’s Project Ara is among its most ambitious projects. It imagines an open-source phone that allows you to swap in special components –think glucose monitors or environmental sensors–just like popping in magnetic Lego bricks.

Google has mostly positioned Ara as a platform for smartphones. But the U.K. design consultancy Seymourpowell–which designed the Fairphone2, the first modular smartphone on the market–imagined what Ara could be if its core technologies were scaled beyond just phones by using Google’s open-hardware platform to create any customized gadget you could imagine.

“Traditionally hardware is very proprietary,” says Matthew Cockerill, creative director at Seymourpowell. “Even the LG G5 smartphone has modular elements, but it’s proprietary–it’s by them. You’re not going to get Samsung or Apple going into it because it’s [LG’s] system. I think Google is in a unique position to perhaps challenge that . . . they’re trying to do Android for hardware.” In other words, just as Android is an open-software platform for a company to repurpose and adapt, so too can Ara be an open-hardware platform for companies to adapt.

To illustrate such a future, where developers could rapidly produce new gadgets the way they build apps today, designers at Seymourpowell created four concepts modeled specifically within the parameters of Ara’s three previously released endoskeleton frame specs, which were originally envisioned by NewDealDesign alongside Google. (They’re the scaffolding that accept Ara-compatible chips, meaning these concepts are at least one crucial step removed from pure fantasy.) Their ideas include Move, a printer on wheels that can scan and print on the surfaces below it; Wear, a biometric monitoring device worn on your wrist; Link, a networked environmental monitor (complete with mini wind turbine!) that could blanket farms to monitor crops; and Play, a tweakable mixing table of any DJ’s dreams.

There are a few benefits to a modular system that reaches beyond smartphones. For one, the products that result can be more experimental than most products we see today. Cockerill says that open hardware would vastly lower the barrier to produce new goods. So while a printer that drives around may sound silly, it’s just the sort of product that could be developed with a lower investment risk. Maybe a single custom module would need to be designed to make the product work, rather than the case, every circuit inside, and so on.

“The robot printer, you might say, ‘I have no idea if there’s a market there,'” Cockerill says. “But if we only have to develop one module, it will cost only $100,000 to get to market, and allow us to be more adventurous.”

Furthermore, the modularity offers an enticing level of, not just “customization” (a word that gets tossed around so much in modular electronics that it’s basically meaningless), but evolution in how products might serve the user. Cockerill imagines an Ara health wearable for a pregnant woman. At first, it would resemble an innocuous Fitbit–something that could fit on her wrist without raising any eyebrows. When she entered labor, her contractions would register on the device and beam to the hospital. Then, at the hospital, more specific monitoring modules could be added in. The patient would have a familiar, if medicalized, device that might lower her anxiety–and the Ara platform would offer her doctor a continuum of data collection that could become hyper-specific within the hospital context.