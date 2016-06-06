7 Habits Of Resilient Teams

Companies devote an enormous amount of time and effort to building the best teams. But if a team can’t overcome setbacks and challenges, those resources might be wasted.

“It’s an area more managers should be considering as they build their teams,” says Richard Citrin, PhD, founder of the talent and leadership development consultancy Citrin Consulting, and author of The Resilience Advantage: Stop Managing Stress and Find Your Resilience.

You can make your teams better able to deal with setbacks and challenges, Citrin says, and many of the strategies that work in building personal resilience also work for teams. Here are seven tips to keep in mind.

It’s difficult to build resilient teams if the people on them are afraid to express themselves or make mistakes, says Len Glick, professor of management and organizational development at Northeastern University. Creating psychological safety is done by allowing team members to make mistakes or disagree without negative repercussions. When team members feel safe, they’re more likely to take calculated risks and be honest about their opinions–even when they’re unpopular–which can lead to fixing small problems before they become big problems, Glick says.

“They raise alternative points of view, talk about feelings, express emotions, and have fewer ‘undiscussables.’ All of these actions help the team to deal with change and setbacks,” he adds.

Having clear, achievable goals is another hallmark of resilient teams, because then everyone knows their roles and objectives, Glick says. They may have a basic understanding of the big-picture view, but when it comes to the specific actions and outcomes expected, the fuzzier the details are, the less resilient the team is likely to be because of the uncertainty, he says. When he works with teams, he often has each team member write the goals of the team on an index card. Comparing the answers often leads to some surprising revelations about how clear the team is about its goals.

Team members typically grow more comfortable with each other over time, so keeping turnover low is important for enhancing resilience, Glick says. It’s also an indicator that the team leaders are committed to the members, which contributes to loyalty and a motivation to contribute to the best interest of the team, he adds.