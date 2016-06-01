Red Bull Signs On To Host Capcom’s 2016 National “Street Fighter” Championships

WHAT: Red Bull and Capcom announce that Red Bull Media House will host the Capcom Pro Tour North American Finals at Red Bull Battle Grounds in Seattle from November 4 to 6, as well as the regional qualifying events series where amateur players across the country can earn a spot at Battle Grounds in Seattle.
WHY WE CARE: The world of competitive gaming has yet to find its mainstream moment, but it’s still big business. Some reports expect global revenue for eSports to hit $1 billion by 2019. Also, come on, it’s Street Fighter! We’re cheering for whoever’s fighting against Ken.